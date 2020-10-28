Dubuque parents ask school district to give online learners’ eyes a break

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Danielle Meyer’s second grader’s logs on at 8:30 a.m. and the online school day ends at 3:00 in the afternoon. Then there is homework.

“I would say probably eight hours a day she is looking at an iPad or laptop screen,” Meyer said.

While Meyer does not regret choosing online learning for her daughter, she said it is starting to take a toll.

“I knew she was going to be online quite a bit, but it is definitely a lot," Meyer said. “I noticed that her eyes are getting tired a little bit, every day.”

Doctors are reporting more children with vision problems. Optometrists in Dubuque said it was likely due to children spending more time in front of a computer screen because of online learning. Meyer is now asking the school district to help.

“I do wish that, as the online school, that there would be more homework sent home throughout the day that gives them the chance to do book work and writing assignments and pen and paper,” Meyer said. “Give their eyes a little bit of a break.”

Ed Glaser, principal at Audubon Elementary School, said they are well-aware of the issue and are looking for ways to address it.

“We are kind of creating this to the best of our abilities without a framework of exactly where to go or what is best,” Glaser said.

For now, the solution for all online learners is paper packets. They come out each month and students complete them without a computer.

“What is in those packets is not going to keep them busy all day every day, but it will provide the link from the teacher who is teaching here at school to provide them with some basic needs that they can to make that instruction come to life at home,” Glaser said.

The district might expand these paper packets from monthly to weekly, but Glaser said students learning virtually will still need to spend a considerable amount of time on their computers.

“If we compare that to if they were in a regular classroom every day full in-person, we pack a lot into the minutes that they are with us,” Glaser said.

