MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs defeated the Marion Indians in five sets (27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8) on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the 4A state tournament. With the loss, Marion finishes their season with a 21-12 record.

