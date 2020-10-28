Chase, collision with police vehicle leads to charges for northeast Iowa man

TRIPOLI, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested after a pursuit by law enforcement that ended with two vehicles colliding, according to officials.

Nicholas Schwartz, 31, was arrested and charged with eluding, operating while intoxicated, operation without the owner’s consent, reckless driving, and two stop sign violations.

Nicholas Schwartz, 31. (Courtesy: Butler County jail)

At around 5:35 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office joined an ongoing pursuit of a vehicle, which officials said was operated by Schwartz, that began in Butler County. The chase began after deputies tried to pull over the vehicle after it was reported for erratic driving.

Deputies used stop sticks on two occasions during the pursuit, eventually taking out two of the vehicle’s tires. Eventually, the vehicle collided with one of the Tripoli Police Department’s vehicles, ending the chase.

Officials alleged that Schwartz took the vehicle from a bowling alley in Tripoli before the chase.

The Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department, and Tripoli EMS assisted in the emergency response.

Schwartz is being held at the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.