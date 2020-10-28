Advertisement

Chase, collision with police vehicle leads to charges for northeast Iowa man

Damage done to a Tripoli Police Department vehicle, left, and a vehicle that law enforcement officials said led them on a pursuit through two counties, right, on October 26, 2020.
Damage done to a Tripoli Police Department vehicle, left, and a vehicle that law enforcement officials said led them on a pursuit through two counties, right, on October 26, 2020.(Courtesy: Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIPOLI, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested after a pursuit by law enforcement that ended with two vehicles colliding, according to officials.

Nicholas Schwartz, 31, was arrested and charged with eluding, operating while intoxicated, operation without the owner’s consent, reckless driving, and two stop sign violations.

Nicholas Schwartz, 31.
Nicholas Schwartz, 31.(Courtesy: Butler County jail)

At around 5:35 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office joined an ongoing pursuit of a vehicle, which officials said was operated by Schwartz, that began in Butler County. The chase began after deputies tried to pull over the vehicle after it was reported for erratic driving.

Deputies used stop sticks on two occasions during the pursuit, eventually taking out two of the vehicle’s tires. Eventually, the vehicle collided with one of the Tripoli Police Department’s vehicles, ending the chase.

Officials alleged that Schwartz took the vehicle from a bowling alley in Tripoli before the chase.

The Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department, and Tripoli EMS assisted in the emergency response.

Schwartz is being held at the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Changes coming to Rapids Reproductions building in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The vacant Rapids Reproduction building in downtown Cedar Rapids could get a major facelift.

Coronavirus

Iowa doctors say virus spread risks overwhelming hospitals

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Medical professionals have begun to worry that hospitals could be overwhelmed with patients if no action is taken to slow the virus spread.

News

Prairie High School receives recognition for student voter registration level

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Students at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids received an honor today for registering 90 percent of eligible students to vote in this year's election.

News

Greenfield temporarily suspends events after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Just days before the election, Theresa Greenfield is temporarily pausing her campaign events.

News

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by day before election in Iowa

Updated: 55 minutes ago
When it comes to early voting, thousands in Iowa are choosing to vote by mail.

Latest News

News

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 spike, setting new record

Updated: 57 minutes ago
In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa have grown to their highest level yet.

Local

Trump administration offers free national park admission to 5th graders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some elementary school students in the United States will get an extra opportunity to visit federally-owned parks and lands for free.

Iowa

Central Iowa man charged after 2-week-old hospitalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man in Story County is facing charges after allegedly being responsible for injuries to a two-week-old infant, law enforcement officials said.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hawkeye Community College teams up with Barnes and Noble to open book store

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hawkeye Community College is teaming up with Barnes and Noble to get a bookstore.