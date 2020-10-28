Central Iowa man charged after 2-week-old hospitalized

NEVADA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Story County is facing charges after allegedly being responsible for injuries to a two-week-old infant, law enforcement officials said.

Christopher Lee Roberts Moran, 26, was charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a class C felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Story County District Court, the Nevada Police Department was told of an infant with injuries that was taken to Story County Medical Center in Nevada on October 20. Doctors identified bruising on the infant around the head, chin, and left ear. Other internal injuries showed signs of intermittent asphyxiation, according to police.

Police interviewed Moran, who initially told them that the baby had fallen, striking its head. Later, he allegedly told police that he may have dropped the child into a “bouncy chair” and squeezed its face. Moran also allegedly admitted to holding the infant up against his body, preventing airflow for upwards of 20 seconds.

Television station KCCI reported that the Nevada Public Safety Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

