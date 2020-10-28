Advertisement

Cedar Rapids councilmember part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Right now, people across the nation and world are participating in vaccine trials in the effort to combat the novel coronavirus.

One of those trials includes Cedar Rapids City Council member Ashley Vanorny. She is part of the Pfizer study at the University of Iowa. She got two doses at the beginning of the trial. Based on her experience, Vanorny believes she got the real vaccine and not the placebo.

“I did have a different reaction. I had the injection at the beginning of the morning, and then by the end of that evening, I got chills and a mild to moderate headache," Vanorny said. "But it was a risk I was willing to take, and I believe a good and necessary risk.”

As a trial participant, Vanorny logs her progress in an app and checks in once a week.

