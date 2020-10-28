As the wind goes so goes our temperature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final days of October look quiet weatherwise. We will see an up and down temperature battle with the overall trend giving us milder conditions. Highs fall into the lower 40s on Thursday before rising into the middle 50s by Saturday. Mother Nature then plays a trick, shifting the winds on Sunday. The northerly wind drops us back into the lower 40s. The latest poll for Election Day gives us a high chance for sunshine and highs near 60.

