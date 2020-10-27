Advertisement

University of Iowa Healthcare workers overwhelmingly recertify unions

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of workers in the University of Iowa Healthcare system have voted to recertify their unions by a wide margin, according to information released by union leaders on Tuesday.

Just over 10,400 of the employees and graduate workers are represented by three service unions, and each of them was recertified by over 99% of their voting members in recent votes. The recertification vote was required by a state law passed in 2017, where a majority of the total number of workers represented by the union, not just a majority of participating voters, must approve of the recertification.

“This victory is great news for every Iowan," Cathy Glasson, RN, president of SEIU Local 199, said, in a statement. “The public servants who’ve been fighting for Iowans during the Covid-19 pandemic now have an even stronger voice to speak up for the people we serve.”

SEIU Local 199 represents around 4,000 RNs and other healthcare professionals in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. AFSCME Local 12 covers around 4,600 of the staff, nursing assistants, and service or maintenance workers at UIHC. The third union, EU Local 896-COGGS, represents around 1,800 graduate employees of the university.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested after alleged burglary, abduction in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home and took a woman from the residence, law enforcement officials said.

Local

Cedar Rapids Police to increase traffic enforcement during Halloween weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement in the Cedar Rapids area will be conducting increased patrols for drunk drivers and other traffic violations during the upcoming busy holiday weekend.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa

UNI president allows previously blocked anti-abortion group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president of the University of Northern Iowa has overridden an earlier decision by the school’s student government that had denied recognition a student anti-abortion group.

Latest News

Iowa

Amazon seeks 1,000-plus employees for Bondurant facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon has announced it’s looking for more than 1,000 employees to help fill customer orders at its new Bondurant facility, and early applicants could see $500 bonuses.

Iowa

Dive team locates vehicle believed to belong to missing Hampton, Iowa man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Officials in Franklin County said a dive team has found a vehicle they believe to be the 2006 Volkswagen belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak.

News

Maddie Poppe coming to Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago
American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is coming to Cedar Rapids.

News

Candidates making last minute campaign stops one week before election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Today now marks one week until election day.

News

Protesters gather after Philadelphia police shoot man armed with a knife

Updated: 5 hours ago
Protesters gathered outside a West Philadelphia police precinct just hours after two officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

News

Researchers find ultrasounds give better indication of which COVID-19 patients are at higher risk of dying

Updated: 5 hours ago
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.