University of Iowa Healthcare workers overwhelmingly recertify unions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of workers in the University of Iowa Healthcare system have voted to recertify their unions by a wide margin, according to information released by union leaders on Tuesday.

Just over 10,400 of the employees and graduate workers are represented by three service unions, and each of them was recertified by over 99% of their voting members in recent votes. The recertification vote was required by a state law passed in 2017, where a majority of the total number of workers represented by the union, not just a majority of participating voters, must approve of the recertification.

“This victory is great news for every Iowan," Cathy Glasson, RN, president of SEIU Local 199, said, in a statement. “The public servants who’ve been fighting for Iowans during the Covid-19 pandemic now have an even stronger voice to speak up for the people we serve.”

SEIU Local 199 represents around 4,000 RNs and other healthcare professionals in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. AFSCME Local 12 covers around 4,600 of the staff, nursing assistants, and service or maintenance workers at UIHC. The third union, EU Local 896-COGGS, represents around 1,800 graduate employees of the university.

