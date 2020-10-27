Advertisement

UNI president allows previously blocked anti-abortion group

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The president of the University of Northern Iowa has overridden an earlier decision by the school’s student government that had denied recognition a student anti-abortion group.

The Des Moines Register reports UNI President Mark Nook ruled Sunday that Students for Life of America will be allowed to form a local chapter on campus.

The student government had denied the group’s application, saying  it could create a hostile environment and would not meet the campus' “good faith” policy.

The group appealed to Nook last week. In his decision, Nook said the student government overlooked the school’s policies protecting free speech and indicated its denial appeared to discriminate against the group.

