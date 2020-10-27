Trailers, RVs, outdoor supplies still seeing increased sales during pandemic

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa company says the pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for trailers and camping gear.

Front Range Gear sells a variety of trailers, campers, and canopies. Trevor Martensen, the shop’s owner, said it was a crazy summer, adding that he’s been sold out on trailers since May or June. He said more people are rediscovering the outdoors during the pandemic, which is leading to waits for customers of up to 9 months, rather than the typical period of up to six weeks in a normal year.

“We’ve got loads arriving, but they’re presold before they get here," Martensen said. "So now we’re into next year- our loads are even sold coming into next year already.”

Sales at Front Range Gear, from the end of August into September, were double what they were in 2019. Martensen expects demand to remain high into 2021.

