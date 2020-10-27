Advertisement

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.(Source: Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer have been ordered held without bond.

The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Tuesday an argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man.

Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him by his hair.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, the women’s court-appointed attorney said both women suffer a bipolar disorder.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Local

Trailers, RVs, outdoor supplies still seeing increased sales during pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An Anamosa company says the pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for trailers and camping gear.

News

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
There are 21 counties in the TV9 viewing area. Eleven of them supported President Obama, but then flipped parties and supported President Trump. Jones County was one that flipped, and now the auditor says they’ve issued more absentee ballots this year than ever before.

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

Updated: 24 minutes ago
There are 21 counties in the TV9 viewing area. Eleven of them supported President Obama, but then flipped parties and supported President Trump. Jones County was one that flipped, and now the auditor says they’ve issued more absentee ballots this year than ever before.

Latest News

News

Bankers noticing changes in customer use during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bankers saying they're seeing changes when it comes to how people access their money during the pandemic.

News

Vehicle of man missing since 2013 located in water near Hampton

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Officials in Franklin County say divers found a vehicle they believe belonged to an Iowa man who was last seen more than 7 years ago.

News

Trailers, RVs continue to see sales increase during pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An Anamosa company says the pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for trailers and camping gear.

Local

Hy-Vee rolling out automatic shopping cart sterilization devices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be installing a new sterilization system for its shopping carts in the coming weeks, according to the company.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.