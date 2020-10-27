Advertisement

Staying chilly today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look alright, though cold conditions will linger. Plan on highs into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, this gets about 10 degrees better with highs in the upper 40s and a fair amount of sunshine. We are watching two systems to our south this week, one of which is another hurricane. It still appears all that moisture will miss our area and aside from some clouds and wind on Thursday, that’ll be about the extent of it. Plan on a dry 9-day forecast, however, temperatures will be bouncing around a bit. Plan on a jump into the 50s for Saturday, then back down to the 40s on Sunday. Next week also looks dry and quiet with highs well into the 50s for Election Day.

