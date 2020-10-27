Senate votes to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court, seating Trump’s 3rd justice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amy Coney Barrett will join the Supreme Court as an associate justice after a Monday evening vote by the U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the court was confirmed on a mostly party-line vote, 52-48. Iowa’s Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley both voted to confirm Barrett. Main’s Republican Sen. Susan Collins voted against the confirmation.

Democrats had opposed the confirmation of a justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November elections, citing similar actions by the Republican Party in 2016.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.