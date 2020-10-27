Remains found in car owned by Hampton man missing since 2013

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Searchers found the car of an Iowa man who has been missing since 2013 and a scuba diver who was part of the search says the vehicle contained human remains.

Franklin County authorities say the car belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak was found Monday in a body of water northwest of Hampton. The Mason City Globe-Gazette reports scuba diver Jared Leisek said a coroner will have to confirm that the remains belong to Kazmerzak.

Kazmerak, of Hampton, was last seen at a party in rural Franklin County on Sept. 15, 2013. He was 22 at the time.

