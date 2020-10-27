On-site learning canceled on Wednesday for Linn-Mar’s Hazel Point

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some students at a Linn County school will miss classes on Wednesday, according to district officials.

The Hazel Point Intermediate School in the Linn-Mar Community School District has canceled onsite, in-person learning for Wednesday, October 28. Virtual learners at the school, part of the district’s family choice program, will still have classes online as usual.

District officials said a mechanical issue caused the cancelation.

No other Linn-Mar schools or buildings are affected.

