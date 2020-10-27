Advertisement

Man arrested after alleged burglary, abduction in Cedar Rapids

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home and took a woman from the residence, law enforcement officials said.

Nicholas Jauan Hallman, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, assault via domestic abuse with injury, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of carrying weapons, and assault while participating in a felony.

At around 6:14 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of an incident at 1009 Center Point Road NE. Officers located a 33-year-old man inside the residence who had initially reported being shot by a man, later identified as Hallman, who broke into his home but showed no signs of injury. Officers located a spent shell casing and ceiling damage. The resident told officers that Hallman took a 20-year-old woman from the house.

Officials said that the woman abducted is the man’s current girlfriend and was the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Soon after, law enforcement officials worked on locating the victim and suspect, finding the woman at around 10:00 a.m. at her residence, though it is currently unclear how she got back there, according to officers. The woman had injuries, allegedly caused by Hallman.

Officers with Cedar Rapids and Marion’s police departments located Hallman in Marion just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, leading to a brief pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle and then on foot. Officers located Hallman behind the U.S. Post Office in Marion and took him into custody.

Police said that additional charges will be filed related to the part of the incident that took place in Marion.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids Police to increase traffic enforcement during Halloween weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement in the Cedar Rapids area will be conducting increased patrols for drunk drivers and other traffic violations during the upcoming busy holiday weekend.

Local

University of Iowa Healthcare workers overwhelmingly recertify unions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Thousands of workers in the University of Iowa Healthcare system have voted to recertify their unions by a wide margin, according to information released by union leaders on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa

UNI president allows previously blocked anti-abortion group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president of the University of Northern Iowa has overridden an earlier decision by the school’s student government that had denied recognition a student anti-abortion group.

Latest News

Iowa

Amazon seeks 1,000-plus employees for Bondurant facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon has announced it’s looking for more than 1,000 employees to help fill customer orders at its new Bondurant facility, and early applicants could see $500 bonuses.

Iowa

Dive team locates vehicle believed to belong to missing Hampton, Iowa man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Officials in Franklin County said a dive team has found a vehicle they believe to be the 2006 Volkswagen belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak.

News

Maddie Poppe coming to Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago
American Idol winner Maddie Poppe is coming to Cedar Rapids.

News

Candidates making last minute campaign stops one week before election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Today now marks one week until election day.

News

Protesters gather after Philadelphia police shoot man armed with a knife

Updated: 5 hours ago
Protesters gathered outside a West Philadelphia police precinct just hours after two officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

News

Researchers find ultrasounds give better indication of which COVID-19 patients are at higher risk of dying

Updated: 5 hours ago
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.