Man arrested after alleged burglary, abduction in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a home and took a woman from the residence, law enforcement officials said.

Nicholas Jauan Hallman, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, assault via domestic abuse with injury, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of intimidation with a weapon, two counts of carrying weapons, and assault while participating in a felony.

At around 6:14 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of an incident at 1009 Center Point Road NE. Officers located a 33-year-old man inside the residence who had initially reported being shot by a man, later identified as Hallman, who broke into his home but showed no signs of injury. Officers located a spent shell casing and ceiling damage. The resident told officers that Hallman took a 20-year-old woman from the house.

Officials said that the woman abducted is the man’s current girlfriend and was the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Soon after, law enforcement officials worked on locating the victim and suspect, finding the woman at around 10:00 a.m. at her residence, though it is currently unclear how she got back there, according to officers. The woman had injuries, allegedly caused by Hallman.

Officers with Cedar Rapids and Marion’s police departments located Hallman in Marion just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, leading to a brief pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle and then on foot. Officers located Hallman behind the U.S. Post Office in Marion and took him into custody.

Police said that additional charges will be filed related to the part of the incident that took place in Marion.

