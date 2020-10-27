Advertisement

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

By Taylor Holt
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are 21 counties in the TV9 viewing area. Eleven of them supported President Obama, but then flipped parties and supported President Trump. Jones County was one that flipped, and now the auditor says they’ve issued more absentee ballots this year than ever before.

One thing that voters in the county agree on is that this is not a typical election cycle.

Still people like first-time voter Ivy Cornellier and her family are making sure their feelings about the election are on full display, along with the Halloween decorations on their front lawn.

“There’s the little skeleton down there for the mail in ballot,” said Cornellier, describing the decorations. “Then, you have Trump over here because he represents the good he has done for America.”

Cornellier’s dad is behind these political Halloween decorations. Their household will be voting for Donald Trump on November 3rd.

“I’m voting for Trump because our economy is one of the big things. We have more jobs now. He’s helped a lot of people," she said.

As a first-time voter, she says she’s excited about participating in this election, but admits the political climate hasn’t been the most positive.

“It’s been all different types of ways. There’s been the negatives here, you got some of the positives here. It’s like a tornado because it’s just going back and forth," she said.

Their house is one of the many with signs in this neighborhood in Anamosa supporting Republicans, seeming to outweigh those with signs supporting Democrats.

According to the Jones County Auditor, of the nearly 14,000 registered voters in the county right now about 4,700 are Republican and 3,500 are Democrat. However, when it comes to voting early, Democrats have the edge with 341 more Democrats voting already in Jones County than Republicans.

Jane Fink is one of those Democrats who voted early as soon as she could.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden. I have been very upset with the presidency of Donald Trump,” said Fink.

Fink is hoping a Biden-Harris presidency will change some of Trump’s policies.

“He has done things like separate children from their parents at the border and I have no respect for Donald Trump," she added.

Fink wants to see Jones county vote “blue” this election, but says more importantly, she hopes the country can heal.

“It’s been very hostile on both sides. It’s too bad. As you can tell I’m an older citizen and I never lived through an election like this one," said Fink.

The Jones County Auditor says they’ve issued more than 5,200 absentee ballots. That’s 1000 more than they’ve ever issued before. So far, 88 percent have been returned.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

