Isaac Newton Christian Academy receives recognition for 100% student voter registration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids school was honored for having 100% of its eligible students registered to vote.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Isaac Newton Christian Academy on Monday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of students who will be 18 by Election Day. Rachel Shonk, a senior at the school, said it wasn’t hard to get students to register.

“It’s so meaningful to us because we didn’t have to pressure people into registering to vote, it’s something we all wanted to do because we all wanted to have an experience where we can influence people all around us and we can lead," Shonk said.

A total of 18 schools in the state got 90% of students registered to vote.

