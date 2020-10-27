Advertisement

Isaac Newton Christian Academy receives recognition for 100% student voter registration

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids school was honored for having 100% of its eligible students registered to vote. 

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Isaac Newton Christian Academy on Monday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of students who will be 18 by Election Day. Rachel Shonk, a senior at the school, said it wasn’t hard to get students to register.

“It’s so meaningful to us because we didn’t have to pressure people into registering to vote, it’s something we all wanted to do because we all wanted to have an experience where we can influence people all around us and we can lead," Shonk said.

A total of 18 schools in the state got 90% of students registered to vote.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alburnett Community Schools to require masks during school hours as learning plan shifts

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
While all five school board members said they supported a mask requirement to some extent, they were split on how strict to make it.

News

Alburnett school board votes to require students, staff wear masks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
While all five school board members said they supported a mask requirement to some extent, they were split on how strict to make it.

Local

Doctors fear heart attack, stroke going untreated during pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Doctors in eastern Iowa are concerned that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic may be preventing people from getting emergency care, especially in the case of heart attack or stroke.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Sen. Ernst doesn’t want to privatize social security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Democratic Theresa Greenfield has run multiple ads attacking Sen. Joni Ernst on her stance on Social Security. But, those attacks are misleading.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate votes to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court, seating Trump’s 3rd justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Amy Coney Barrett will join the Supreme Court as an associate justice after a Monday evening vote by the U.S. Senate.

News

Local enforcement remember Chief Graham

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Doctors fear people avoiding ER treatment for heart attack, stroke

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors in eastern Iowa are concerned that the pandemic may be discouraging people from getting emergency care.

National

Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING
The final days of the campaign are crystalizing the starkly different approaches Trump and Biden have taken to address the worst public health crisis in a century — with risks for each candidate.

News

New study underway in Iowa wants to use skin test for Parkinson's diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
KCRG-TV9's Jay Greene tells us about a new study underway in Iowa that could use a simple skin test to help detect the disease.

News

Biden to visit Iowa for first time since February caucuses

Updated: 4 hours ago
Today, his campaign announced Biden will be in Iowa on Friday.