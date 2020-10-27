Advertisement

Iowa City police investigating report of gunshots near Westwinds Drive

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to multiple calls about gunshots being fired at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the incident involved two vehicles near Westwinds Drive and Roberts Road.

At the scene, police said they found shell casings from two different caliber handguns, suggesting at least two shooters.

Witnesses told police at least three dark skinned men were involved in the shooting. A black and “boxy” vehicle, possibly a Kia Soul, was reported to have been involved.

Officials said there were no injuries reported, but one uninvolved, occupied vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

There is no further description of the suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

