Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Local

Trailers, RVs, outdoor supplies still seeing increased sales during pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An Anamosa company says the pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for trailers and camping gear.

News

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
There are 21 counties in the TV9 viewing area. Eleven of them supported President Obama, but then flipped parties and supported President Trump. Jones County was one that flipped, and now the auditor says they’ve issued more absentee ballots this year than ever before.

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

Jones County seeing record early voting turnout ahead of election day, democrats hold slight edge

Updated: 24 minutes ago
There are 21 counties in the TV9 viewing area. Eleven of them supported President Obama, but then flipped parties and supported President Trump. Jones County was one that flipped, and now the auditor says they’ve issued more absentee ballots this year than ever before.

Latest News

News

Bankers noticing changes in customer use during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bankers saying they're seeing changes when it comes to how people access their money during the pandemic.

News

Vehicle of man missing since 2013 located in water near Hampton

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Officials in Franklin County say divers found a vehicle they believe belonged to an Iowa man who was last seen more than 7 years ago.

News

Trailers, RVs continue to see sales increase during pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
An Anamosa company says the pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for trailers and camping gear.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Local

Hy-Vee rolling out automatic shopping cart sterilization devices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be installing a new sterilization system for its shopping carts in the coming weeks, according to the company.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.