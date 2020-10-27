Dubuque County revisiting county-wide mask mandate

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is once again deciding whether to issue a county-wide mask mandate.

Last month the board voted 2 to 1 against the mandate, but as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county, the board decided to revisit it.

In a special work session Monday night the county Board of Health, the sheriff, mayors from across the county, and the public were all in attendance.

Supervisor Jay Wickham said many people in the county have reached out asking elected officials to do something to mitigate the spread.

"They felt like they wanted their local elected officials to use any and all tools they can to help prevent the spread of this disease and while no one believes that like implementing a mask mandate it would go away, its one of the tools we have in our toolbox to minimize the spread,” Wickham said.

Wickham also said there were people who expressed skepticism in regard to a mandate, saying that enforcing it would be unrealistic.

The meeting on Monday night was only a discussion, but it could lead to a mask mandate resolution.

