Advertisement

Dubuque County revisiting county-wide mask mandate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is once again deciding whether to issue a county-wide mask mandate.

Last month the board voted 2 to 1 against the mandate, but as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county, the board decided to revisit it.

In a special work session Monday night the county Board of Health, the sheriff, mayors from across the county, and the public were all in attendance.

Supervisor Jay Wickham said many people in the county have reached out asking elected officials to do something to mitigate the spread.

"They felt like they wanted their local elected officials to use any and all tools they can to help prevent the spread of this disease and while no one believes that like implementing a mask mandate it would go away, its one of the tools we have in our toolbox to minimize the spread,” Wickham said.

Wickham also said there were people who expressed skepticism in regard to a mandate, saying that enforcing it would be unrealistic.

The meeting on Monday night was only a discussion, but it could lead to a mask mandate resolution.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Des Moines teacher creates virtual learning support center for students

Updated: moments ago
One Iowa teacher has come up with a way to help Des Moines students who are learning online.

News

Boston man charged with willful and malicious burning for setting voting ballot box on fire

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A Boston man is being charged with willful and malicious burning for setting an early voting ballot box on fire.

News

Iowa City police investigating multiple reports of window peeping

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Iowa City Police are warning residents about a man reportedly looking into the windows of women's homes and apartments.

News

University of Wisconsin-Madison students gives back after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A junior at the University of Wisconsin - Madison is helping others after recovering from coronavirus.

News

Minnesota Department of Health says COVID-19 cases linked to campaign events

Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota's Department of Health says 23 coronavirus cases are linked to three of President Trump's campaign events in September.

Latest News

News

State offers county fairs relief program

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Reynolds and the 'Iowa Economic Development Authority' are offering a new, 'Iowa County Fairs Relief program.'

News

Des Moines teacher comes up with way to help students learn online

Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting this week, Des Moines Public Schools is integrating its hybrid return-to-learn plan.

News

Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to decide on county-wide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is once again deciding whether to issue a county-wide mask mandate.

News

Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Senate successfully voted Monday night to confirm Barrett to the court.

Iowa

City of Dubuque to use sustainable energy to help low-income communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With funds from a mini-grant, the city of Dubuque will conduct a community engagement program to learn how to reduce costs and burdens for low-income communities.