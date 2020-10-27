Advertisement

Dive team locates vehicle believed to belong to missing Hampton, Iowa man

(KAIT-TV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Franklin County said a dive team has found a vehicle they believe to be the 2006 Volkswagen belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak.

Kazmerzak has been missing since 2013.

The vehicle was found submerged in a body of water northwest of Hampton, Iowa, near one of the last known locations Kazmerzak was seen.

Officials said the body of water had been searched two times before.

Efforts to recover the vehicles are underway. The investigation is ongoing.

More information to come.

