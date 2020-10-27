Des Moines teacher creates virtual learning support center for students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa teacher has come up with a way to help Des Moines students who are learning online.

Starting this week, Des Moines Public Schools is integrating its hybrid return-to-learn plan.

Once the pandemic started, Aubrey Dooley oversaw the education of several students, including her own children. That effort grew to become known as the “Inside Out” virtual learning support center.

Dooley said the goal is to offer more affordable and flexible options for families of any central Iowa school district. It’s geared toward parents struggling to make remote or hybrid schooling work.

“They have another support layer in their life because really, behaviorally, mentally, socially, these kids are struggling that way too,” Dooley said. “So I’d like to, kind of, be that source, as well as the other teachers that I have.”

15-students from three different metro school districts are already enrolled. Each child even works out of their own 9-by-9 space.

Dooley said it gives each student a chance to have fun and be safe while learning.

