City of Dubuque to use sustainable energy to help low-income communities

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is looking for ways to use sustainable energy to help low-income communities through a Partners for Places grant.

City officials recognized energy usage and burden as two main issues facing Black and Marshallese communities especially. This means people spend a large amount of their income on gas and electricity costs. The $8,500 grant will allow the city to meet with the community to learn about their struggles in paying energy bills and how they might use sustainable practices like weatherization.

According to Gina Bell, a sustainable communities coordinator, then they will take what they learn to apply for an even bigger grant to implement these ideas.

“I think people do not say, ‘I have this need related to climate action’ or ‘I am experiencing energy burden’ and, at its core, climate action is really here to help address every day problems that we deal with and so this is one opportunity to really make those links and hear from residents,” Bell said.

Bell mentioned that, while they cannot fix every problem, they at least hope to address those that align with the city’s climate action plan.

