Cedar Rapids Police to increase traffic enforcement during Halloween weekend

The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.
The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in the Cedar Rapids area will be conducting increased patrols for drunk drivers and other traffic violations during the upcoming busy holiday weekend, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced the initiative, citing drunk driving-related fatality rates over recent Halloween weekends. Officers from the department will be focusing on impaired drivers, in cooperation with the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Officials recommended that people who plan to drink alcohol during the Halloween weekend, and any other night of the year, have a plan to get home safely without driving yourself.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

