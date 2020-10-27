Blahnik denied change of venue request in Bagley case trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a man accused in a 2018 murder will stay in Linn County.

Drew Blahnik is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Chris Bagley. Blahnik’s attorney has pushed for a change of venue in the case. He argued the media coverage of the investigation will make it impossible to find an impartial jury.

Judge Christopher Bruns denied that request. In his ruling, Bruns wrote that while “the court agrees that...some or many jurors may have heard about this case...that does not equate to proof of substantial likelihood of prejudice."

Prosecutors charged Blahnik with first-degree murder after investigators found Chris Bagley’s body buried behind a southeast Cedar Rapids home last year.

In a separate federal court hearing last year, officials testified that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley. His trial is set to begin in February.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.