Advertisement

Blahnik denied change of venue request in Bagley case trial

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a man accused in a 2018 murder will stay in Linn County.

Drew Blahnik is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Chris Bagley. Blahnik’s attorney has pushed for a change of venue in the case. He argued the media coverage of the investigation will make it impossible to find an impartial jury.

Judge Christopher Bruns denied that request. In his ruling, Bruns wrote that while “the court agrees that...some or many jurors may have heard about this case...that does not equate to proof of substantial likelihood of prejudice."

Prosecutors charged Blahnik with first-degree murder after investigators found Chris Bagley’s body buried behind a southeast Cedar Rapids home last year.

In a separate federal court hearing last year, officials testified that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley. His trial is set to begin in February.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

City of Dubuque to use sustainable energy to help low-income communities

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With funds from a mini-grant, the city of Dubuque will conduct a community engagement program to learn how to reduce costs and burdens for low-income communities.

News

Blahnik denied change of venue request

Updated: 1 hour ago
The trial for a man accused in a 2018 murder will stay in Linn County.

Local

Alburnett Community Schools to require masks during school hours as learning plan shifts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
While all five school board members said they supported a mask requirement to some extent, they were split on how strict to make it.

News

Alburnett school board votes to require students, staff wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
While all five school board members said they supported a mask requirement to some extent, they were split on how strict to make it.

Latest News

Local

Doctors fear heart attack, stroke going untreated during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Doctors in eastern Iowa are concerned that the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic may be preventing people from getting emergency care, especially in the case of heart attack or stroke.

Local

Isaac Newton Christian Academy receives recognition for 100% student voter registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A Cedar Rapids school was honored for having 100% of its eligible students registered to vote.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Sen. Ernst doesn’t want to privatize social security

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Democratic Theresa Greenfield has run multiple ads attacking Sen. Joni Ernst on her stance on Social Security. But, those attacks are misleading.

National Politics

Senate votes to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court, seating Trump’s 3rd justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Amy Coney Barrett will join the Supreme Court as an associate justice after a Monday evening vote by the U.S. Senate.

News

Local enforcement remember Chief Graham

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Doctors fear people avoiding ER treatment for heart attack, stroke

Updated: 5 hours ago
Doctors in eastern Iowa are concerned that the pandemic may be discouraging people from getting emergency care.