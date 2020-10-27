Amazon seeks 1,000-plus employees for Bondurant facility

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — Amazon has announced it’s looking for more than 1,000 employees to help fill customer orders at its new Bondurant facility, and early applicants could see $500 bonuses.

The online retailer says work at the new warehouse is expected to open at the end of 2020.

Kirsten Wenker with Amazon tells television station KCCI that jobs range from picking, packing and shipping to human resources and information and technology positions.

Positions start at $15 per hour and come with comprehensive benefits including health, dental and a 401(k) from the first day.

The company said it will offer a $500 bonus for people who apply early.

