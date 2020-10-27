Alburnett Community Schools to require masks during school hours as learning plan shifts

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - As Alburnett Community Schools let out Monday afternoon, students walked and ran to their families' cars, with masks on and off.

Shelly Burns, a district parent, said she’d like to see the district require students to wear masks at school. Currently, face coverings are strongly encouraged but not mandated, though Burns said she requires her three children, in second, sixth, and ninth grades, to wear them.

“I feel by not mandating it, they’re setting up a precedent of other children seeing other ones not wearing them, and then it’s kind of like a domino effect,” Burns said. “So I feel like, you know what, it does not hurt, so mandate it.”

The Alburnett School Board voted to do just that Monday evening, in response to another decision to adjust the district’s learning plan, beginning Nov. 9.

Since the start of the school year, Alburnett Community Schools have used a cohort learning model, in which students stay in the same room with the same small group of classmates for the entire day. Teachers then move from cohort to cohort to teach, or they teach the cohorts virtually.

But, in two weeks, the district will return to traditional, in-person learning for most students, in which the students themselves move from class to class. Families who opted for remote learning for their students this school year will stay with that learning plan.

Superintendent Dani Trimble said many families wanted to move back to traditional learning, and faculty supported that switch as well. Trimble also reminded board members Monday that the shift in learning model means the Alburnett school building, which houses about 700 students across all grades and about 100 faculty and staff members, will become a lot more active during the school day.

“It’s not four or five people sharing an office space only in our place of business. There’s a lot of people in this building to think about,” Trimble said.

While all five school board members said they supported a mask requirement to some extent in response to the learning change, they were split on how strict to make it.

Some initially advocated for requiring masks only when social distancing wasn’t an option.

“I like the thought of being able to pull it down if you’re at your desk and you’re away and you’re socially distanced. I think that makes sense to me,” Tom Flannery, a board member, said.

School leaders said that might force teachers to spend time policing students and not teaching them.

“What I heard from my staff loud and clear was, we need a mask mandate 100% of the time, no matter the social distance rule,” Brian Moretz, Alburnett’s middle/high school principal, said.

Board member Kala Liebe agreed, saying teachers might have difficulty determining when students are socially distanced and when they aren’t.

“Having the mask mandate takes that gray area out of it for our staff and for our students and for contact tracing,” Liebe said.

The board eventually voted 3-2 that masks would be required even when social distancing is possible but only during school hours, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

That means masks won’t be required but will be recommended, during before- and after-school activities, like sporting events.

“Let the people have a little bit of freedom,” Aaron Balderson, board member, said, who voted in favor of the limited restrictions, along with Flannery and Jason Martin. “We can’t control it when they go to the grocery store. We can’t control it when they go to the movies or they go to a restaurant. You cannot control every single aspect of it, and that’s why I’m trying to do what is right by the community, by the school, and yet still give a little bit of freedom here on the other side.”

“I agree with you that we can’t control people, what they do outside of our environment. But this is our house. This is Alburnett’s house, and we can control that,” Yon Abel, another board member, said in response. Abel supported the more extensive mandate that would’ve required face coverings during before- and after-school activities, as did Liebe.

Nick Wooldrick, Alburnett athletic director, told the board he also supported requiring masks at games, especially once basketball season starts.

More than 20 Alburnett students had to quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at an Oct. 2 home football game, where face coverings were not required.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids and parents who want to go to those games, and we don’t have a very big gym, so you know, packing them into that gym and not having masks, we’re just asking for another case to develop,” Wooldrick said.

Alburnett Community Schools' mask mandate will go into effect Nov. 9.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.