1,178 more COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 22 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 1,178 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours as hospitalizations continue to rise.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 27, the state’s data is showing a total of 117,630 COVID-19 cases and 1,658 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,434 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 943,995 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 26.6 percent.

Hospitalizations increased to another new high on Tuesday reaching 564 patients hospitalized with the virus. 78 of those patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 128 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

