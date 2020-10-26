Advertisement

SYC: Palo woman continues to help family displaced by derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - FEMA, the state of Iowa, charities, and businesses have been working to help those hardest hit by the derecho who don’t have adequate insurance or resources, but one local woman took it upon herself to help a family in need.

Installing insulation panel after panel and nailing down plastic, Kendra Aahrus learned how to rebuild a home after the derecho to give to a family in need.

“I’m a makeup artist, I don’t do home construction,” said Aahrus. “I do now, but I didn’t.”

She started what she calls “Project 90” in September. A gift to a family without a home after the storm, something that hits close to home for her.

“I saw in her a lot that I found in my childhood,” she said. “Living in poor situations in mobile homes, and I just thought man, I know the security of a warm safe home. So, I want to be able to give it to somebody else.”

She completely gutted the mobile home with the help of many volunteers. She documented the progress on TikTok

“We have over 850 hours in volunteer time,” she said. “I had no idea how I was going to accomplish it. I had some blind faith that I could get it done if I just ask enough people.”

While there’s a lot of work left to finish and furnish the home, Aahrus hopes she can turn the keys over to the family by Thanksgiving.

“One of the things she told me was that she missed cooking dinner for her family,” said Aahrus. “If I can get her in this home to cook Thanksgiving dinner for her family, it’ll be cool.”

He hopes by showing off her hard work to others she might inspire more volunteers to continue helping people in need.

“It has been cool when people message me to say that they did something awesome for somebody else because they saw what I was doing here. I think that the ripple effect was important. The whole reason for giving back is to for the greater good.”

