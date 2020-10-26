Advertisement

Stockport, Iowa man charged with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of methamphetamine

William Brown was arrested on a felony warrant in Jefferson County
William Brown was arrested on a felony warrant in Jefferson County(source: Jefferson County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - A Stockport, Iowa man is facing charges in connection with a Fairfield, Iowa man’s death.

According to the Jefferson County attorney, Van Buren County deputies arrested William Lee Brown on a felony warrant out of Jefferson County for charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams.

The county attorney says the charges stem from a July investigation carried about by Fairfield, Iowa Police in the death of Dustin Canaday of Fairfield. The county attorney says Brown is accused of providing the victim with a preloaded syringe of methamphetamine, which the victim used.

A short time later, Brown is accused of giving the victim a drink of an “Alka-seltzer” shot which was methamphetamine mixed with Alka-seltzer.

A short time later, the victim became sick, then unresponsive. 911 was called and the victim later died at a Jefferson County hospital, says the county attorney.

Autopsy results indicated the cause of death was acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Brown is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump plans battleground blitz despite growing virus worries

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The final week of the campaign is colliding with deepening concerns about a public health crisis in the U.S.

Iowa

Ambulance crash in Johnson County on I-80, no one injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Johnson County Ambulance crashed while responding to a call Monday morning.

Iowa

Middle Schoolers return to in-person learning in Des Moines public schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Middle schoolers in Des Moines Public Schools will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Iowa

I-380 southbound lane reopened following crash in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The left lane of I-380 southbound has reopened following a crash that backed up traffic Monday morning.

Latest News

Iowa

Alburnett School District to hold special meeting about return-to-learn plan Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Alburnett School district will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday regarding its return-to-learn plan.

News

Alburnett holding meeting over return-to-learn plan Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alburnett School District will be holding a special meeting regarding its return-to-learn plan Monday.

Iowa

I-380 northbound left lane reopens after crash near US 30 exit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 northbound is closed due to a crash that occurred at around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Iowa

Benton County crash blocks eastbound lane of Highway 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa DOT is reporting the eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Benton County is blocked due to a crash.

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. to campaign for President Trump in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump junior will be campaigning for the President in Cedar Rapids this week.

News

Crash blocks eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Benton County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa DOT is reporting the eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Benton County is blocked due to a crash.