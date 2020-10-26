Stockport, Iowa man charged with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of methamphetamine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) - A Stockport, Iowa man is facing charges in connection with a Fairfield, Iowa man’s death.

According to the Jefferson County attorney, Van Buren County deputies arrested William Lee Brown on a felony warrant out of Jefferson County for charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivery of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams.

The county attorney says the charges stem from a July investigation carried about by Fairfield, Iowa Police in the death of Dustin Canaday of Fairfield. The county attorney says Brown is accused of providing the victim with a preloaded syringe of methamphetamine, which the victim used.

A short time later, Brown is accused of giving the victim a drink of an “Alka-seltzer” shot which was methamphetamine mixed with Alka-seltzer.

A short time later, the victim became sick, then unresponsive. 911 was called and the victim later died at a Jefferson County hospital, says the county attorney.

Autopsy results indicated the cause of death was acute methamphetamine toxicity.

Brown is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

