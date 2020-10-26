State launches Iowa County Fairs Relief Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is launching a new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program to assist with continuing or resuming of operations during the pandemic.

The state allocated up to $6 million in federal CARES Act funds for the statewide program. It’s an extension of the Small Business Relief program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the program on Monday.

Reynolds said in a news release, it is critical county and district fairs have the support needed to continue operations in preparation for next year.

The amount awarded will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

