Some early morning snow, staying cold for your Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for slick bridges and other elevated surfaces as you head out this morning. While snow accumulation was very minor during the night, it’s been enough to cause some slick spots for your morning drive. This will exit the area by mid-morning or so, leading to dry conditions the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the mid-30s, and for October 26th, will be near-record cold for this date. This cold air will stick around through tomorrow, then start working east somewhat by Wednesday. By then, Hurricane Zeta will be approaching the Gulf Coast as well which should cause us to go into another dry, blocking weather pattern. Look for clouds and wind on Thursday to give way to nice weather conditions by the weekend.

