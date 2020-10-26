Six cases of COVID-19 last week in Iowa Athletics out of more than 600 tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of newly-identified cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were identified by University of Iowa officials, according to new figures released on Monday.

The school’s athletics department said that six people among coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive for COVID-19 between October 19 and October 25. 647 negative tests were also received during that time period. A total of 259 positive tests have been identified by the department since increased testing began in late May when athletic activities resumed, along with 7,548 negative tests.

Individuals who tested positive will undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify potential exposures.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.