Police urge Iowans to remember winter driving tips after numerous accidents caused delays in morning commute Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday’s early morning snowfall caused slick conditions across eastern Iowa.

Iowa City Police said they responded to five crashes. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it had 12 reports of vehicles in the ditch.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to more than 70 accidents Monday morning between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the department reported that three people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some roadways were backup for hours as a result of the crashes.

On I-380 in Cedar Rapids traffic was backed up from the H Avenue exit all the way back to Blairs Ferry Road.

Police wrote that while traffic is flowing on all major routes, caution is still recommended.

