Police investigating reports of gunshots Sunday morning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the 1200 block of Baker Street at around 4:26 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said they found shell casings, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Submit tips at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or using the P3 Tips app.

