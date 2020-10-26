Paid time off available to Coe College employees to work polling places

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local private liberal arts college is giving its employees a chance to help local elections efforts in November, according to school officials.

Coe College said that its faculty and staff would be given additional paid time off for Tuesday, November 3, if they choose to work at an election polling site in the area. School officials said they are encouraging their workers to take the opportunity to support election day activities where staffing could be limited due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important to acknowledge the unique challenges this pandemic poses. The health risks for older or high-risk poll workers affects volunteerism and increases the risk of fewer polling places," Kris Bridges, associate vice president for human resources at Coe, said, in a statement. “When this happens, it disproportionately affects voting access for low-income and marginalized communities, who historically experience longer waiting times and less polling locations. We can increase the amount of poll workers serving to minimize barriers to all citizens casting their ballot.”

Officials said the school has a commitment to civic engagement for both employees and students.

