Ottumwa Police searching for parents of lost child

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Police Department is currently searching for the parents of a child that was seen walking outside without shoes on Monday morning.

Around 10 AM Monday morning, the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted about a young child walking near the intersection of Second Street and Cooper Street without shoes on. Temperatures that morning were near 25 degrees.

Authorities responded to the call and found the child in the area.

Officers then went door to door, searching for the parents of the lost child. However, they were unable to locate where the child came from. The child is described as a three-year-old black male. The boy was wearing a green and orange camo sweatshirt and pants.

He is currently safe at the Ottumwa Police Department. Anybody with information about the child is encouraged to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661.

Copyright 2020 KYOU. All rights reserved.