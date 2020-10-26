Advertisement

Oelwein man arrested on multiple drug charges after being stopped for reckless driving

Police in Fayette County arrested an Oelwein man after making a traffic stop and finding he had an arrest warrant through Allamakee County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Fayette County arrested an Oelwein man after making a traffic stop and finding he had an arrest warrant through Allamakee County.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver heading southbound on K Avenue at a high rate of speed, in the middle of the road. Officials said he was forcing oncoming traffic off the roadway.

According to a news release, law enforcement officials were able to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Charles Street.

The driver, 30-year-old Cody Mason Skidmore, was found to have an arrest warrant.

That same evening, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Skidmore’s vehicle and found heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, pills and drug testing kits.

Skidmore was taken into custody and now faces additional charges of driving while license suspended, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

