Middle Schoolers return to in-person learning in Des Moines public schools
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Middle schoolers in Des Moines Public Schools will return to the classroom for in-person learning.
This is the third step in the district’s return-to-learn plan.
Middle schoolers will be split into two cohorts A and B.
According to the district’s website, cohort A will be in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and remote on Thursdays and Fridays.
Cohort B will be the opposite.
Wednesdays will alternate who learns in-person by week between both cohorts.
High school students will return to the classroom on November 10th.
