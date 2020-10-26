Advertisement

Middle Schoolers return to in-person learning in Des Moines public schools

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Middle schoolers in Des Moines Public Schools will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

This is the third step in the district’s return-to-learn plan.

Middle schoolers will be split into two cohorts A and B.

According to the district’s website, cohort A will be in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and remote on Thursdays and Fridays.

Cohort B will be the opposite.

Wednesdays will alternate who learns in-person by week between both cohorts.

High school students will return to the classroom on November 10th.

