Marion Fire Department investigating Sunday house fire

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion Fire Department is investigating a house fire at 2895 15th Avenue. Fire crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crews on the scene reported the fire as being in the basement.

Everyone inside the residence, along with two of their four pets were reported out of the residence and uninjured. Firefighters rescued the other two pets while performing a first-floor search.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents with temporary housing.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.