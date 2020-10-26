Maddie Poppe coming to Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarksville, Iowa native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe will be coming to the Paramount Theatre December 12.

The event will maintain social distancing recommendations included in the venue’s Return to Live plan. Find out more about the health and safety guidelines here.

Tickets will go on sale October 30 through CREventsLive.com

