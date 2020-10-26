Linn County law enforcement remembers former Cedar Rapids Chief Greg Graham

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Linn County mourned the loss of Ocala Florida Police Chief and former Cedar Rapids Police Chief, Greg Graham.

Chief Graham died in a single plane crash Sunday morning. Graham served as chief of police in Cedar Rapids from 2008 until 2012.

On Monday, the flags in front of the Cedar Rapids Police Station were at half-staff. Officers were also wearing black mourning bands around their badges in honor of Graham.

“I was in such disbelief,” said former CRPD spokesperson and longtime friends, Cristy Hamblin. “I’m sick to my stomach. I can’t even look at his picture.”

Hamblin struggled to hold back tears while talking about Chief Graham. She remembered when he took the position in 2008 only a few days before the 2008 flood.

“We had a lot of camaraderie with all of the officers,” said Hamblin. “The chief knew how to take a punch and could give it out too.”

After navigating the record-setting floodwaters and the public safety implications of that natural disaster. Chief Graham focused on improvising emergency communication. He helped implement a $22 million project among dispatchers in Linn County and eventually most of Eastern Iowa.

“All first responders in Linn County can communicate seamlessly together,” said Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner. “It is almost to a regional system right now.”

Sheriff Gardner remembers being in the middle of running for the position as sheriff when Graham took office. He said conversations he had with the former chief made him feel like Graham never intended to leave the city of Five Seasons only four years after accepting the position as chief, but an opportunity to go back to Ocala where he spent much of his career was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Both Gardner and Hamblin said the news of Graham’s death was tragic, but he would be remembered as a fun-loving, carrying, and professional man.

“He was just fun to be around,” said Sheriff Gardner.

“He’s one of the most decent human beings that ever existed,” said Hamblin.

An investigation is still underway into what caused the crash.

