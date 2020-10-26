Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies trying to stay on top of increase in opioid overdoses during pandemic

By Taylor Holt
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has responded to more opioid overdoses since March of this year compared to last year, and they say it’s partly due to the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a great mixture of both street opioids and also prescription drugs," said Lindsay Powers with the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative.

Since March, Powers says it’s seen an increase in not only 911 calls about potential overdoses, but of deaths from opioids. Calls for overdoses are up 20, and so far this year 12 people have died. Last year, it was eight.

“Looking at the mental health websites and other resources like that, isolation, and being at home alone can contribute to overdose deaths and an increase in usage," she said.

So, Powers says they are pushing even more right now for people to get rid of unused prescription drugs in their homes and get the message out that there are still resources to help.

“There’s always that fear of with the pandemic and with trying to be socially distanced trying to drop off stuff. That’s why here at the police department we are able to have our prescription drug box 24/7, so people can come whenever," she said.

To address that fear, this year, they also handed out these at home drug disposal kits for the first time during their annual drug take-back day. Powers says throughout the pandemic one thing that hasn’t changed is their response.

“We’re still carrying naloxone, Narcan, and that’s a big factor especially right now with the pandemic increase in calls. We still have that Narcan as a tool we can have to reverse overdoses if were sent to a call for service,” Powers added.

During this time, she encourages people to check on family members and people they know who might have a substance abuse disorder, and most importantly checking in on their mental health.

“Do they need resources such as talking to a counselor online? There’s a lot of great resources, and then keeping that connection with the recovery community," said Powers.

People can visit the Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative website for more resources for help.

Law enforcement agencies trying to stay on top of increase in opioid overdoses during pandemic

