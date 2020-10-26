Iowa reaches another record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported yet another record high with 561 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday.

73 people were admitted to the hospital with the virus over the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 129 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

The state also reported 2 more COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 677 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 26, the state’s data is showing a total of 116,452 COVID-19 cases and 1,636 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,750 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 939,561 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 24.6 percent.

