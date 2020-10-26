Advertisement

Iowa man died after apparently falling out tree stand

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLLIE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say a 76-year-old man died after he apparently fell out of a tree stand while hunting.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Raymond Bears body was found after he was reported missing Thursday when he did not return from hunting on his land in Ollie.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s office and local police found his body and say it appeared he fell from the tree stand.

An autopsy is being performed.

