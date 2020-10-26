Iowa City police investigating multiple reports of window peeping

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a suspect they said has been looking into the windows of female residents.

Officials said they received one report of a man performing indecent activities outside a window. Other reports said a camera flash was seen outside the windows.

Police said they have responded to four of these reports between October 22 and October 25 in the 300 block of South Dodge Street and the 500 block of South Johnson Street between 2 and 3 a.m.

In a news release, police said the victims described the suspect as a short, thin man possibly in his early 20′s. Victims also reported seeing a red pick-up truck in the area.

All reported incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information or security camera footage is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Submit tips using the P3 Tips app, or online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

