Infant dies after father throws her from Las Vegas balcony, police say

Police took 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. into custody on suspicion of several crimes, including the murder of his 2-month-old daughter.
By KTNV Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas man is in custody after police say he killed his 2-month-old daughter by throwing her from an apartment balcony.

Police say 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr. got into an argument with his 2-month-old daughter’s mother early Saturday. At some point, they say Martin got angry and threw the baby from a second story balcony.

Martin then allegedly set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog. He reportedly got into a car and tried to get away but crashed multiple times until he was taken into custody at McCarran Airport.

The baby girl was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Martin faces charges of murder, arson, battery and animal abuse, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

