I-380 southbound lane closure due to crash in Cedar Rapids
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 southbound is blocked due to a crash.
The blockage is from Exit 19C to Exit 19A.
We’re working to get more details.
Traffic has been backed up as far as Blairs Ferry.
I-380 SB: Left lane blocked due to a crash from Exit 19C - IA 922; 1st Street West to Exit 19A - 5th Avenue Southwest (Cedar Rapids). https://t.co/hHwEZM4uvn— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) October 26, 2020
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.