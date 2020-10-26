I-380 northbound left lane reopens after crash near US 30 exit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 northbound has reopened to traffic after a crash caused a brief closure Monday morning.

The crash happened near the U.S. 30 exit.

We’re working to get more details.

I-380 NB: Roadway reopened to traffic from Exit 16 - US 30; US 151 and US 218 to Exit 17 - 33rd Avenue (Cedar Rapids). https://t.co/v6lCTuUrxM — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) October 26, 2020

