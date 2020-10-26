Advertisement

House fire in Iowa City causes $50,000 in damages

black fake flames
black fake flames(Mgn Online)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 120 Potomac Drive at 12:51 p.m. Sunday.

Crews reported an exterior fire that extended into the attic of a single-story single-family residence. Firefighters entered the house and had the fire under control within 23 minutes.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal.

The off-duty Iowa City Fire Department was called back to staff stations. Outside agency support was provided by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communication Center and MidAmerican Energy

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion Fire Department investigating Sunday house fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Hope Sears
The Marion Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on 15th avenue Sunday.

Local

SYC: Palo woman continues to help family displaced by derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
SYC: Palo woman helps displaced family

News

SYC: Palo woman helps family displaced by derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
SYC: Palo woman helps displaced family

News

Checking snow removal equipment following derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Checking snow removal equipment following derecho

Latest News

News

Check on winter weather equipment

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cedar Rapids holds first of two tree adoption events to help replace tree canopy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sears
The city of Cedar Rapids held a tree adoption event on Sunday to replant some of the canopy lost from the August 10 derecho.

VOD Recording

Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief Dies

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recording

Replanting Tree Canopy in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief dies in a plane crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief dies in a plane crash

National Politics

Senate set to advance court nominee Barrett in key vote

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
The Republican-led Senate is set to vote on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.